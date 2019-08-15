Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR: KCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €5.30 ($6.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €6.40 ($7.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/31/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €4.70 ($5.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/23/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2019 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €6.20 ($7.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR KCO traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €4.54 ($5.28). The stock had a trading volume of 923,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €4.86. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of €10.09 ($11.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $458.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.92.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

