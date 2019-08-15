KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr Sells 9,149,908 Shares

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,073. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 165,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

