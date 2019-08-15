KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.20

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

