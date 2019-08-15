Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 18,765,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,878,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 8,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,884,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,222,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,800 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $7,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

