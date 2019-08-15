Keybank National Association OH Sells 602 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.08. The company had a trading volume of 89,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $168.88.

