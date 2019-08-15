Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,882,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,536,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,477,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,757,000 after buying an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,111,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.