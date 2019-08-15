Keybank National Association OH Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 479.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,352 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 295,836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 146,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

