Keybank National Association OH Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.39. 86,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $113.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

