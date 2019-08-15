Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,105 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 235,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,787,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,488 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $381.51. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

