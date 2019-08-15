Kcash Achieves Market Cap of $5.10 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Kcash has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $2.42 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Over the last week, Kcash has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

