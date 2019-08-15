Kayicoin Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAYI)

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Kayicoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kayicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kayicoin has a total market cap of $165,885.00 and $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00276310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01314781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00096422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Kayicoin

Kayicoin’s genesis date was March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. Kayicoin’s official website is www.xn--kay-lua.net . The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin . Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kayicoin Coin Trading

Kayicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kayicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kayicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

