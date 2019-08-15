Kavar Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 217.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 259.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.44. 5,127,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,856. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.