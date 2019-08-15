Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.60. The stock had a trading volume of 929,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,126. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35. The firm has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

