Kavar Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,525 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 349.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,635,000 after purchasing an additional 947,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 10,740,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,285,064. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.06.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

