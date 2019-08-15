Kavar Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,305,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,853,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,682,000 after purchasing an additional 171,980 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,556,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.47. The stock had a trading volume of 133,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,303. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $158.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

