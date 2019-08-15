Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.89 EPS

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89), Fidelity Earnings reports. Just Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Just Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 380,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $478.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

