John Patrick Nelson Buys 382 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President John Patrick Nelson purchased 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $10,016.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Patrick Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, John Patrick Nelson acquired 383 shares of Ames National stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992.47.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $241.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

