JMP Securities Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $90.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $82.83 on Monday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 11.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,067,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 362.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 316.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,455 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

