JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 7.9%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.05, 1,042,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 941,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $587.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $845.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.85 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $6,079,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 839,986 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.