Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Paul Treacy Sells 4,371 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $130.16. 10,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,555,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,355,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,376,000 after purchasing an additional 324,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after purchasing an additional 125,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,496,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.53.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.