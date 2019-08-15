Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,188 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.21% of PacWest Bancorp worth $148,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.