Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,316,952 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316,952 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $165,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 32.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $85.06 on Thursday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

