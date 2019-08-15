Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $130.65 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,113 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 89,232 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $130,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 126,642 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $576,160.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,469 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.35 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

