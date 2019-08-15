Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $126.52 Million Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,118 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.51% of Entegris worth $126,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,407,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $299,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.