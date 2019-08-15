Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 827,794 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 827,794 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.37% of Micron Technology worth $156,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $2,624,899 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

