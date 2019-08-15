Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.60% of M&T Bank worth $139,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $144.76 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $180.77. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $155.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.