Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.
JSE stock traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53.31 ($0.70). 250,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Jadestone Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of $244.35 million and a PE ratio of -29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.21.
Jadestone Energy Company Profile
