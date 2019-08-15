Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

JSE stock traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53.31 ($0.70). 250,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Jadestone Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of $244.35 million and a PE ratio of -29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.21.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

