Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. 6 Meridian increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $112,735.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $669,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

NYSE:AEP traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $89.79. 751,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.13. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

