IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48.

IZEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 246,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

