IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Trading Up 1.4%

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.18 ($1.55) and last traded at A$2.18 ($1.55), approximately 99,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.15 ($1.52).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.43.

About IVE Group (ASX:IGL)

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

