ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $106.03. ITV shares last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 9,826,062 shares trading hands.

ITV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 141.17 ($1.84).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10).

About ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

