istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,575,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 9,952,700 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 880,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

STAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 22,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,816. The firm has a market cap of $787.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. istar has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The company had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that istar will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $326,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,424,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,335,955.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 169,821 shares of company stock worth $5,111,669. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of istar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,024,000 after buying an additional 481,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the second quarter worth $5,685,000. Southside Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of istar by 33.3% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the second quarter worth $3,168,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

