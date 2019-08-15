istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $213,975.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $213,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,018,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,849,017.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 4,730 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $157,272.50.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $169,050.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $166,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.17 per share, with a total value of $165,850.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $166,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $158,850.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $162,050.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00.

STAR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 478,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,592. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $787.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.69.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. istar’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAR. TheStreet raised istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of istar by 94.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of istar by 3,459.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of istar by 870.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

