iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Stock Price Down 7.1%

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc (CVE:ISD)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 7,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 106,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06.

iSIGN Media Solutions Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based interactive proximity security alert messaging and mobile marketing solutions for commercial and security purpose in North America. The company gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time.

