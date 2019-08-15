iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.49. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.