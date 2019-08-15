iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

IJT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.46. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

