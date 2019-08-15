iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is Occidental Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 480,615 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

