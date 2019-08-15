iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,271. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.96.

