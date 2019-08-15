iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,619,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.30. 124,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $75.06.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.