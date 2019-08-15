Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

NYSE TSN traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 71,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,610. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.31. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.