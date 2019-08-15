IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ 500 International ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

