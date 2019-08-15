IOStoken (IOST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One IOStoken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, IDAX and Zebpay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.88 or 0.04582984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00029307 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOStoken is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOStoken’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene, Binance, Bitkub, DDEX, ABCC, Livecoin, BigONE, BitMax, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Huobi, Coineal, Zebpay, CoinZest, BitMart, Koinex, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, WazirX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bitrue, GOPAX, OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX, IDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

