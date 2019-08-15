Investors Buy Large Volume of Genesis Energy Put Options (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,204 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 12,227% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

In other Genesis Energy news, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $99,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,684. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

