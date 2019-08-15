Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cytokinetics (CYTK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK):

8/13/2019 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

8/10/2019 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/9/2019 – Cytokinetics was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Cytokinetics was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2019 – Cytokinetics was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Cytokinetics was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CYTK traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 228,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,745. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 405.45% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $65,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $176,535. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 109.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 59,718.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 455.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

