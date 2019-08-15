Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Conn’s (CONN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ: CONN) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2019 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

8/2/2019 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

7/25/2019 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

7/19/2019 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2019 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

7/9/2019 – Conn’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2019 – Conn’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

7/1/2019 – Conn’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

6/25/2019 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

6/18/2019 – Conn’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

CONN stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. 13,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,266. Conn’s Inc has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Conn's Inc alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, COO Lee A. Wright purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $100,170.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 203,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,308.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Norman Miller purchased 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $200,357.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,647 shares of company stock valued at $480,228. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 218.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.