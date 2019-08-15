Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $7.85. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 276,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 146.0% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

