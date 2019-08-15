Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.16, approximately 11,119 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 51,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.