Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,202. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

In other Inuvo news, Director Charles D. Morgan purchased 1,650,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inuvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

