InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of IHG opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

