Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IPL. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.70.

Shares of IPL opened at C$24.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.24. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.30%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

